Horry County cuts ribbon on newest boat landing

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County's newest boat landing near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 22 has opened to the public.

After nearly nine months of construction on the $1.5 million project, Horry County unveiled the new boat landing, which has 46 parking spots, picnic tables and two boat ramps.

The official ribbon cutting was held at 12 p.m.

According to county spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier, the boat landing was built to provide public access to the Intracoastal Waterway for boaters.

You can access the boat landing from Kings Road between Highway 17 and the Myrtle Beach Mall.

The boat landing was funded as a cooperative project by the County Transportation Committee, Horry County Recreation Department, US Fish and Wildlife Services and the SC Department of Natural Resources.

