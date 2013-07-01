Demolished school makes room for more students

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Furniture inside of a school that is being demolished is being thrown away, and some taxpayers want to know why.

Administrators with Florence School District One say Moore Intermediate School is being demolished because the school could no longer keep up with the growing demands of the growing school system.

Desks, chairs and file cabinets were among some of the furniture that school officials say was no longer usable.

A spokesperson for Florence One said the district did keep furniture that was in good condition, and dispersed it to other schools in the district.

"Everything that is being thrown out is not very usable," said Elizabeth Herdt.

Elizabeth Herdt was among some of the neighbors who had a chance to look at the furniture that was being trashed.

District personnel said they have invested $750,000 into new furniture which will go into the new Moore Intermediate being built off of Hoffmeyer Road

"Instead of destroying the school and selling this property off we're getting a new school which we need," said Herdt.

When the demolition is complete on Cheraw Drive, a new Royall Elementary School will be built in its place.

Herdt says although she is sad to see the 60-year-old building demolished, it's a good thing for the community. "We do feel like our property value will go up because the traffic problem will be taken care of more.. than the past," said Herdt

A demolition crew member said he is unsure of when the demolition will be complete.

A Florence School District spokesman said they expect to have the new Royall Elementary finished by January 2014.

