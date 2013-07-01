Georgetown County official talks emergency preparedness

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We're one month into Hurricane Season, and we've seen plenty of storms this past week.

Monday on WMBF News at 4 p.m., we talked preparedness with Sam Hodge from Georgetown County Emergency Management.

He talked to Theo Hayes about the primary things people need to know to be prepared for hurricanes, what items you should realistically have ready to go in the event of an evacuation, how to mentally prepare for a major storm, and more.

For more information, head to the Georgetown County Emergency Preparedness Website:

http://www.georgetowncountysc.org/emergencyprep/

There you can find an emergency prep FAQ, links to the evacuation map so you can "Know Your Zone," the GC Emergency Management page on Facebook, and more.

