Couple arrested for having sex in front of motel window

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man and woman were arrested Saturday for having sex in front of a motel room window, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department police report.

Skeeter Levi Judd, 19-years-old from Douglas, WY and Andrea Mazzocchi, 20, from Florence, South Carolina, were both arrested around 10 p.m. after people on the street observed the two having sexual relations in front of a window in the motel room with the drapes open.

The two are charged with disorderly conduct, engaging in a lewd act in public.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.