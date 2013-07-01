Assault suspect grabbed victim by her hair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police in Myrtle Beach are looking for a man that reportedly assaulted a woman by grabbing her hair through the window of her car.

That woman told police she was sitting in her car on the 900 block of North Kings Highway Sunday night. She was sitting in the passenger's seat with the window down, feet in the driver's seat, and her attention was on her cell phone.

The police report states a man approached her from behind, "grabbing her hair and throat and started rubbing her breast."

In an attempt to escape his grasp, the victim says she thrust her head backwards and hit the man in the nose. He then let go of her hair and fled the scene.

She described him as an older black male between 40 and 50 years old, standing approximately six feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has a scruffy beard, grey hair and was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt at the time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police as soon as possible.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.