Woman assaulted while collecting shells on the beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police responded to a call around 2:14 a.m. Monday regarding a woman who was assaulted while collecting shells on the beach, according to a police report.

The police report says an officer was dispatched to 2400 N. Ocean Blvd, which is the Dayton House Resort, to speak to a victim who stated she was walking on the beach collecting sea shells when she felt someone grab her and throw her to the ground.

The victim said she was hit on the right side of her forehead by the suspect, who then took her purse and stomped on her chest before running away southbound on the beach.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds. He was clean-shaven with a patch of hair in the center of his chin. The victim said the suspect may have a scar on the right side of his face and has short hair. He was wearing a plain dark-colored tee shirt with cut off sleeves and black shorts.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.