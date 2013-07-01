Funnel cloud spotted over Horry County Monday morning

WARNING: Raw video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Funnel clouds were seen Monday morning in Horry County, according to the National Weather Service.

The clouds were seen between 11:20 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., at Carolina Bays and Grissom Parkway, to the intersection of highway 31 and 22, according to the NWS.

Unlike tornadoes, funnel clouds have no detectable debris or damage at ground level, the NWS states.

