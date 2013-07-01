Mosquito spraying in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – From July 8 through July 12, Horry County Mosquito Control is stepping up aerial mosquito spraying due to the excessive afternoon and evening thunderstorms, and constantly increasing mosquito populations.

Weather permitting, aerial mosquito spraying will begin in the following areas: Aynor, Homewood, Tilly Swamp/Popular, Burgess, Green Sea and Cedar Branch.

Aerial spraying will mainly be conducted in the evenings, usually between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., weather permitting.

The chemicals used for mosquito control spraying are approved by the EPA and pose minimal risk to humans or animals. Individuals with asthma or other respiratory illness may wish to stay indoors and close windows and doors during spraying. In addition, homegrown fruits and vegetables should be washed, scrubbed, and/or peeled before eating.

To help keep our honeybee population safe, beekeepers are urged to contact Horry County Mosquito & Spraying to identify the location of their colonies. In addition, citizens with concerns, complaints, or those requesting spraying in their area can also contact Horry County Mosquito & Spraying at 915-5174.

