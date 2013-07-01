City of Florence opens new City Center on Monday

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The City of Florence announced in a news release that the newly relocated City Center will open for business on Monday, July 1 at the new location at 324 W. Evans Street.

Most city services will be accessible at the new location on Monday, with the exception of the Utility Finance, or water department, which will remain at 218 W. Evans Street through July 31. It will open for service at the new building on August 1.

City offices to occupy the new building include:

· City Administrative Office

· Finance

· Utility Finance

· Business License

· Human Resources

· City Court

· Police

· Community Services

· Planning, Research & Development

· Engineering & GIS

· Fire Administration

· Downtown Development

