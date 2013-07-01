GCSO: Man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with minor

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release the arrests of two people that resulted from a suspected child abuse investigation.

On June 28, 32-year-old Leopold Esteban-Rodriguez was charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Jennifer Smith, 25, of Georgetown County has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian.

The GCSO received notification from the victim's father of a possible child abuse incident; Esteban-Rodriguez is alleged to have engaged in "criminal sexual contact with penetration with a female child victim". A follow-up investigation of the allegation resulted in the arrests of Esteban-Rodriquez and Smith.

The press release states Esteban-Rodriguez surrendered to sheriff's deputies at the Georgetown County Detention Center where he was denied bond. Smith was arrested, transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center and assigned a $10,000 bond.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the GCSO by using Text-A-Tip: dial 274637 from any text-enabled cell phone, and text the word "GCSOTIP" followed by the message. This service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress call 911.

