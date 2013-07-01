MB Police arrest 2nd man in connection with Joshua Pyatt's murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A second man has been arrested in connection with the carjacking and fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Myrtle Beach on June 23.

Philip Elijah Turner, 20, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Oak Street in Myrtle Beach, and charged with accessory after the fact to a felony in connection with Joshua Pyatt's murder.

Swava Lamere McCrea, 24, turned himself in to authorities on July 1, hours after the Myrtle Beach Police Department asked the public to help locate him.



McCrea, from Myrtle Beach, was wanted for murder stemming from the shooting and carjacking of Pyatt on Vereen Street on June 23.

Police released McCrea's photo and description, asking the public to given any tips on his location but warned he was armed and dangerous.



McCrea has been charged with murder, carjacking, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a pistol. At a bond hearing at the Myrtle Beach Municipal Court, McCrea case was deferred to a Circuit Court judge.

He has been transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center until his next court appearance. According to public index records, he is due back in bond court on October 4.

Joshua Pyatt went missing on June 23. Police said they believed he was the victim of a carjacking. His body was found by police inside his blue Nissan Altima, parked at the Westwind Apartment Complex, at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 25.

A funeral for Pyatt was held June 29 at St. John AME Church in Pawleys Island.

The investigation into his death is ongoing and more arrests are possible. To provide information to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, call 843-918-1382.

