Car crashes into tree in Darlington Co., woman killed

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Darlington County Sunday evening.

At about 7 p.m. Sunday, a Honda Accord heading south on Ousleydale Road ran off the road and hit a tree, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Corporal Sonny Collins. Cara Paige Moody, 22, died at the scene as a result of the collision, confirmed Darlington County Coroner JT Hardee.



The driver and three passengers in the back seats, who were wearing seatbelts, were taken to a nearby hospital, Collins says.

No charges have been filed, and the SCHP is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

