Myrtle Beach Police officer struck by DUI suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach police officer was struck by a vehicle just after midnight Monday, according to an official with the department.

The officer was on the scene of a car crash on the Highway 17 bypass, near the entrance to Broadway at the Beach, between 21st Avenue North and 29th Avenue North, at about 12:06 a.m. when he was hit by another vehicle, said MBPD Captain David Knipes.

South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman Sonny Collins tells us the officer involved is 24-year-old David Giosa.

Giosa had his car blocking a lane of traffic when the DUI suspect hit the patrol car, then hit Officer Giosa and proceeded to hit another parked car.

Blocking the scene of a wreck is a typical practice for emergency responders.

"You want to block that lane or even possibly another lane, whichever is needed to make sure the emergency responders can safely work that scene," explained LCPL. Sonny Collins.

SCHP explains they try to create a safe zone with their vehicles.

"They have their mind there on what they're doing with those patients. So if you can block one lane, or even another and you know it's keeping traffic out of there, you can be safe in that zone and concentrate on what you're doing instead of steadily looking over your shoulder," said LCPL Collins.

Officer David Giosa is recovering after undergoing surgery today. The Myrtle Beach Police Department says he will be ok after healing.

Police believe the woman driving the car which struck Officer Giosa is Tammie Deliberti. She's been charged with DUI, but is currently out on $1,000 bond.

SCHP will continue this investigation.

