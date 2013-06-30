Nominations being accepted for "Lifestyle Change Award"

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The American Heart Association Waccamaw Area is encouraging Waccamaw area companies to nominate employees and families to nominate loved ones for a "Lifestyle Change Award".

This award is to recognize individuals who have made positive changes to improve their quality of life and health. The award is presented annually at the Waccamaw Area Heart Walk to individuals who have made significant strides in their life to become healthier.

"No change is too small, and every accomplishment is significant," said Shawn Godwin, President of Palmetto Corp, which sponsors the award.

From losing weight, to eating better, improving their cholesterol through exercise and diet, or a combination of these things, the recipient's of the "Lifestyle Change Award" are chosen to inspire others to also improve their health.

The Waccamaw Area Heart Walk will beheld Saturday, October 12 at the Market Common. To submit a nomination for the "Lifestyle Change Award", download a nomination form at www.waccamawheartwalk.org or call 843-282-2907.

