33 troopers graduate from Highway Patrol Basic Class 92

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced the graduation of 33 troopers from Highway Patrol Basic Class 92 on Friday.

Basic 92 brings the total number of troopers in South Carolina to 762. Training started in January, and the troopers have been trained by the Highway Patrol and Criminal Justice Academy over the past 21 weeks in all areas of law enforcement, including DUI detection, traffic laws, collision investigation and the use of firearms as well as three weeks of field training.

Governor Nikki Haley spoke to the graduates about the sacrifices of law enforcement and the importance of character as they go out to represent their communities around the state.

"You have proven yourself to be able to wear this uniform, but now there is something else you have to prove," Governor Haley told the graduates. "You have brothers and sisters who have come before you and wearing that badge means something. So when you are out in the community, you have a responsibility. When you are not in uniform they still expect you to have the same integrity, the same demeanor as when you are wearing a uniform."

Gov. Haley has spoken at the last four Highway Patrol graduation ceremonies.

Director Leroy Smith said, "Being a public servant isn't just what we do, it's who we are. You have to have a passion to help one another and I know that passion resides in each and every one of you."

