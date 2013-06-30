Man accused of kidnapping 4 people, threatening to kill

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is in custody after three people were held in a room at the Lancer Motel by a suspect with a knife, who said he was going to kill them, according to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police database, Leon Lavern Willis, 40-years-old from Andrews, SC has been charged with four counts of kidnapping and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Lancer Motel in reference to a disturbance call. Police were able to locate the room based on a description the 911 caller gave dispatchers. After knocking on the door, officers received no answers, but the caller on the phone with dispatch said it was the correct room.

After knocking on the door again, the police officer noticed someone move the curtains and look out the window. After knocking for a third time, the door flew open and three women came running out of the room saying, "He's got a knife, he's got a knife!"

The police officers walked into the room where two males were still inside, one of them Willis, who was sitting on a bed. Officers instructed both men to show their hands, and the other male threw his hands up immediately. Willis ignored the officer after two commands, but put his right hand behind his back and stood up off of the bed. Finally, the officer stated in the report that he pulled his weapon on Willis, putting it at the low-ready position.

Another command came, and Willis began walking towards the officer, who took a step from the door and gave one last verbal command when the offender showed his hands and stopped walking.

Both men got on their knees and were detained. The officer checked underneath the blanket on the bed where the offender had been sitting, and found a black knife with a 4-inch blade.

The females who ran out of the room told the officer that Willis and other male victim knocked on the door to their motel room and Willis walked in with a knife.

Willis then stated "Ain't nobody leaving until I get the truth." The women stated they had no idea what Willis was referring to, and he kept saying, "I'm gonna kill (victim's name) and then kill y'all because I can't leave no witnesses". They also said Willis continuously stabbed the door with his knife saying "nobody leaves".

The female victims stated they told Willis they didn't know what he was talking about, but that he would not let them leave.

Finally, when the officer arrived, the women were able to run out because Willis moved to sit on the bed.

