Man robs tourists with gun, finds only $7, says "Have a good day"

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, a Myrtle Beach police officer responded to a call at the Best Western Plus Grand Strand Inn & Suites for an armed robbery, according to the report from the Myrtle Beach Police.

According to the police report, the suspect knocked on the door of the hotel room. The two victims are in town for a bachelor party, and the first victim said he thought the suspect was a friend knocking, so he opened the door.

The victim stated the suspect had a small black gun in his hand, and told the victim to "back the (expletive) up", before entering the hotel room.

The suspect instructed the victim to hand over his money, and the victim pulled out $1, saying he only had that amount to give. The victim said the suspect then saw the victim's friend sleeping and told him to give the suspect his money too. The victim tried to wake his friend and finally picked up his wallet which only contained about $6 inside to hand it to the suspect.

After the suspect realized the total was only $7, the victim stated he threw the money back on the bed saying, "that's it," followed by, "have a nice day" and fled out the door heading west.

Nothing was taken from either victim, and the sleeping victim does not remember anything from the incident. Both were uninjured.

The description the victims were able to give police said the suspect is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, around 300 pounds with red hair, a dark short sleeve shirt, shorts and a navy blue bandana around his face.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.