For the red, white and blue: Greiner playing on Team USA

FLORENCE, S.C. - The United States Collegiate National Baseball team took care of the Florence RedWolves on Friday to improve to 6-0 on their Coastal Plains League tour this summer. While in the Pee Dee, a familiar face behind the plate had a big role in the game as well. South Carolina catcher Grayson Greiner has found a way onto the national squad this year, as one of two catchers representing the country.

Greiner got the start and went 1-3 on the evening with a walk. He says the summer has been a bit surreal for him behind the plate, and adjusting his game to all of the pitching talent that is on the roster has been a bit of a challenge.

"Every pitcher on this team throws 95 or 96," he said. "I mean, the guys at South Carolina are good, but every pitcher I've caught so far is just throwing gas. I have to work on framing their balls a little bit better and it's just something I have to get used to."

Team USA will finish its CPL tour at the end of the month, and leave for Japan on the 4th of July to begin a series against some of the country's best.

Copyright WMBF News 2013. All rights reserved.