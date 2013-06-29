NWS: Preliminary results found 2 EF-0 tornadoes struck Socastee

Damage done to a home under construction at Cameron Village off 707 near Socastee. Courtesy: Nicholle O'Brien

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) –WMBF News received several reports and pictures of a possible tornado in the Socastee area that occurred just before 4:20 Saturday afternoon. For this storm, no tornado warning had been issued. Sunday, The National Weather Service in Wilmington, NC said their preliminary from results showed two EF-0 tornadoes struck Horry County on Saturday.

The National Weather Service sent a team to Socastee Sunday to assess the damage caused by the storm and determine whether it was a tornado, and if so, how strong the winds were, and what path the tornado took.

The release from the NWS said that On June 29, at a time estimated to be 4:15 p.m., a tornado with 60 miles-per-hour wind, and 30 yard path length briefly touched down in the Cameron Village subdivision off of Bay Road between Highway 707 and Enterprise Road. The tornado produced EF-0 damage to approximately six homes. The damage was limited to mainly a small number of shingles, vinyl siding and soffit trim, and broken windows due to flying debris.

Radar suggests this tornado damage was produced from a separate circulation than the second storm.

The second tornado that the preliminary results discovered touched down around 4:26 p.m. Saturday, with 60 miles-per-hour winds, and a 50-yard path length. This tornado touched down near the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 544 near the Retention Pond off of Breezewood Blvd. The tornado produced EF-0 damage to approximately four homes. The damage from this tornado was limited to shingles, vinyl siding and trim, and a few trees.

No injuries or deaths resulted from either tornado, according to the NWS.

Though there was never a warning for time when the tornadoes hit, the National Weather Service did issue two separate tornado warnings later Saturday afternoon for Horry County as a string of storms pushed through the region.

The first tornado warning was issued for Horry County around 4:46 p.m. on Saturday. This warning was for the North Myrtle Beach and Little River areas. It was in effect until 5:15 p.m. The second tornado warning went into effect around 6:38 p.m. for Brooksville and areas right along the North Carolina and South Carolina border. This warning lasted until just before 7 p.m.

For reference, the enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0...WIND SPEEDS 65 TO 85 MPH.

EF1...WIND SPEEDS 86 TO 110 MPH.

EF2...WIND SPEEDS 111 TO 135 MPH.

EF3...WIND SPEEDS 136 TO 165 MPH.

EF4...WIND SPEEDS 166 TO 200 MPH.

EF5...WIND SPEEDS GREATER THAN 200 MPH.

