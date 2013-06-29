Plans underway for Little River Shrimp Festival

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – The Little River Chamber of Commerce says plans are underway for the 9th Annual Little River Shrimp Festival, scheduled to take place October 12 and 13, 2013.

Those interested in being a vendor during the festival can click here for an application. Spaces are filling up fast so interested parties are urged to send in applications as soon as possible.

For more information, call 843-249-6604.

