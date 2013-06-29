SC officials say be wary of small schools of fish

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Officials in South Carolina say it's not the sharks that coastal swimmers need to look out for, but instead what the sharks eat.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports (http://bit.ly/14hcgOw) that Mel Bell of the Office and Fisheries Management for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources says most of the sharks along Lowcountry shores are small, coastal sharks. He says most bites result from small sharks mistaking an arm or a leg for food.

Bell advises beachgoers to watch for schools of fish because they're what the small sharks want. He also urges people to stay in shallow water, and to avoid swimming early in the morning or late at night, when sharks are likely to be feeding.

A boy was bitten off Kiawah Island earlier this week.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.