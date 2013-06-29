National mortgage lender opening doors in Florence, to create 100 jobs

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Economic Development Partnership said in a news release that Caliber Funding, a national mortgage lender, will open a new Correspondent Lending Operation in Florence, and expects to create over 100 jobs over the next year.

Caliber Funding LLC is also an agency direct seller/servicer headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

"It's exciting to see another company recognize the benefits of doing business here in South Carolina," said Governor Nikki Haley. "We celebrate Caliber Funding's decision to create 100 new jobs in Florence, and we look forward to seeing them grow here in the Palmetto State."

Caliber Funding plans to open their doors at the Florence location mid-July.

"Caliber's decision to locate here is another positive sign that our efforts to enhance the state's economic soil conditions are paying real dividends when it comes to attracting world-class companies and new job opportunities," said Senator Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr. "We remain committed to continuing to work to better the business climate and allow more businesses to thrive in South Carolina and Florence County."

Caliber Funding originates loans through retail branches, wholesale lending, mini-correspondent lending, and a consumer direct centralized operational center. The Correspondent Channel starting up in Florence will be a new channel of production for Caliber, who originates an average of $656 million each month and anticipates continued rapid growth in the coming months and years.

The company will employ underwriters, audit analysts, data entry staff as well as client relations positions. Thirty-five employees have already begun training in the readySC building on Florence Darlington Technical College's campus.

Those that would like to apply for employment are encouraged to visit Caliber's career page at www.caliberfunding.com.

