Vigil held for murder victim, no suspects in custody

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Friday marks three days since 21-year-old Joshua Pyatt's body was found inside his own car. Myrtle Beach Police told WMBF News they are actively working the case, digging into leads and watching footage from several different surveillance cameras.

On Friday more than 100 friends and family members of Pyatt gathered to not only honor the murder victim, but to bring awareness to senseless violence.

"I lost my son. That's my only son," Josh Pyatt's Father Darryl said.

"Whoever took his life just realize- I just want them to think about that they just took something from a bunch of people. So many people loved him," Josh Pyatt's Cousin Tyre Chestnut said

Josh Pyatt's family is asking anyone with information on what lead to his death to come forward. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.

"Just call us. Let us know, any little thing," Darryl Pyatt said.

Several friends and family members stood up at Friday's vigil to say kind words about Josh Pyatt.

"He had respect. Because, here comes a man like me and I stick my head in his window and you know what he does? He takes his hat off he bows his head and he asked me to pray for him," a man who has known Josh for 14 years said.

"There's so many things to remember about Josh. But one main thing is that he had a calm spirit and he was a nice person," Chestnut said.

"We just wanna bring awareness to what's going on out there. Because it's sad. Nobody wins. Noone," Darryl Pyatt said.

Darryl Pyatt wanted the vigil to also stand as a reminder that violence isn't a battle our society should have to fight.

"The young kids are our future and we're losing our future," Darryl Pyatt said.

A funeral will be held Saturday in Pawleys Island at St. John AME Church at 3:00p.m.

"The greatest thing I want everyone to remember about my son Josh, is his smile," Darryl Pyatt said.

