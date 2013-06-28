SC Dept. of Education commends Haley on education vetoes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kindergarten, primary, and secondary school educators across the state are breathing a sigh of relief following Governor Nikki Haley's recent vetoes in education.

The South Carolina Department of Education told WMBF News it commends Haley because none of what was vetoed will be felt in elementary education classrooms next year.

Many of the issues the Haley did veto were funds for higher education, but the House and Senate overrode those items. That means there will be funding next year for new teaching positions at Clemson University, funding for the science center at the College of Charleston and the expansion of access for students to attend higher education in the upstate just to name a few.

As for elementary education, the Governor vetoed funds for public and private partnerships and pilot programs, but these are things the State Department of Education says can be wasteful because there's no one to monitor their effectiveness.

The expansion of kindergarten for lower income students to the tune of $26 million passed. Local school leaders say they are glad the state budget process is over because they won't have to go back and make changes to their budget.

"Last year or the year before the state made major changes and we had to go back and redo our budget," says Horry County School Board Chair Joe Defeo. "I wish the state would get done with their process earlier.

In all, $2.3 billion was appropriated for education in the state for next school year and $2.5 million was cut. The budget goes into affect July 1.

