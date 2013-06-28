Toddler's bruises lead police to charge woman with neglect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway woman is facing charges after police noticed bruising on a three-year-old child that was flown to the hospital with a serious head injury.

Police officers and emergency personnel responded to a home on Hampton Road in Conway on June 15 to find that three-year-old child with a three centimeter head laceration.

Sarah Farmer, 30, told officers that she was in another room when she heard a noise and assumed the child hit their head on a dresser drawer. Farmer called 911 when she saw the child bleeding, and the first medics on the scene called for a helicopter to transport the child to McLeod Hospital in Florence, the Horry County Police report states.

The flight crew that transported the toddler noticed bruises on the child's face and body, and suspected child abuse. They also reported the child had a seizure before they left the ground en route to Florence.

After further investigation, Sarah Farmer was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. She has been released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center with a $2,500 bond.

