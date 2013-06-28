49-year-old missing woman last seen in Hartsville

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a 49-year-old woman who has gone missing.

Karen Bullard was last seen on June 24 in Hartsville. She stands 5'2" tall and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen her or know where she may be, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.