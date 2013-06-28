Locally owned restaurants get visit from DHEC

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) dropped in Hamburger Joe's in Surfside Beach this week for a routine inspection.

Joe's owner, Johnson Harold, says since the inspection he and his crew have been turning the kitchen upside down. "In the last two days, we've gotten it in shape."

According to DHEC's report, the restaurant was cited for five critical violations. The inspector noted pork was held at an improper temperature, and partially cooked chicken was improperly stored. Another critical violation was cited for an employee eating in the kitchen.

The other two critical violations, were maintenance related.The inspector reportedly saw flies in the kitchen and found a problem with the part of the kitchen faucet that helps ensure the water is clean. The inspector also found three minor violations improper food storage and noted some of the utensils and one of the sinks could use some cleaning.

Joe's Hamburger scored a 70, a 'C' rating. Johnson says he's had staffing issues recently, but he's been working with his crew to fix everything.

"It's been corrected. We'll be corrected." The inspector will return for a follow inspection and Johnson says they'll be ready.

Secret Chefs in North Myrtle Beach also had a visit from DHEC. The report shows the cafe was cited for six minor violations. The inspector noted the Panini Press, a portion of the fridge and a portion of the ceiling was dirty. The inspector also noted a scoop was improperly stored.

Executive Chef Bronson Mutter was there for the inspection. "They did have things they want us to correct." One of them was to change the lighting so that it's shatterproof and to label all food items. Mutter says everything was taken care of.

The restaurant scored a 93, an 'A' rating. "We take a lot of pride in making sure everything is standing tall all the times," added Mutter.

