Hemingway man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County deputies have arrested a man they say physically abused the mother of his child.

Jim Linen, 24, of Hemingway is charged with criminal domestic violence, kidnapping and malicious injury to property.

Investigators on his case say between June 22 and June 23 Linen began physically fighting with his child's mother at a Johnsonville home, leaving visible injuries on her before leaving the home with his child without permission. He later returned and broke a window.

Williamsburg Counties deputies helped the Florence County Sheriff's Office track Linen down in Hemingway and bring in back to the Florence County Detention Center. He is being held on a $40,000 bond.

