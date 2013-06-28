Police Chief's teen son caught with alcohol, report states

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for drinking after his parents called the police.

The report concerning the arrest of 17-year-old Austin David Shells says was being disorderly and yelling at his parents when police were called to his Effingham home Friday morning.

He was reportedly screaming to have the keys to his vehicle when police officers noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath. Shells admitted he had been drinking before he was handcuffed and charged with minor in possession.

Captain Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, confirms Austin Shells is the son of Florence City Police Chief Anson Shells.

