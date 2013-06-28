Dance-off sends one to hospital, one to jail

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A dance-off gone wrong at a Myrtle Beach club sent one man to the hospital and could have another facing assault charges.

According to the report from Myrtle Beach Police, 27-year-old Bryan Stephen Long and another man were dancing at the same club in Celebrity Circle at Broadway at the Beach shortly before midnight on Thursday, June 27. The dance challenge was initiated when the man threw Long's hat on the floor, a motion Long found to be offensive.

That's when things got violent. Long bent down to pick it up, but his path was blocked, so he picked the other gentleman up and slammed him on the ground, the report states. The struggle continued until the male victim sustained what he believed to be a broken arm.

That man was taken to the hospital. Long was arrested and charged with assault and battery.

