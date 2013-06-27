Fireworks spark fire on beach dunes in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, some people in Myrtle Beach got a first-hand look at the dangers of using fireworks on the beach. Neighbors in the area of 50th Ave North said earlier this month, some people were shooting a Roman Candle that ended up sparking a brush fire on the beach dunes nearby.

Neighbors called the fire department and firefighters put the fire out before it could spread to any nearby homes. Residents said this never should have happened because it is illegal to shoot fireworks in the city limits.

Bruce Capwell is a manager at Phantom Fireworks. He said more than half his customers this time of year always ask where they can shoot fireworks legally.

"The first thing they'll say is can we do it in Myrtle Beach," Capwell said. "I say no that's a definite no, but you can go to Garden City Beach and we give them directions to go there."

Capwell said other than in the county, Garden City is the only place you can shoot fireworks on the beach.

However, Lieutenant Eli Shegog with Murrells Inlet-Garden City Rescue said there are still dangers of using fireworks if done improperly.

"The biggest problems we see is people using them around the dunes area wherever there's any type of dry vegetation," said Lt. Shegog. "The wind typically carries them into the dunes which we all know is a very good fire starter."

