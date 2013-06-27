Placement at Horry Georgetown Tech. College is on the rise

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry Georgetown Technical College just did the latest numbers, and has a 94 percent placement rate.

This rate has gone up, and this is the number of its students that graduate and go on to a four-year university or graduate and get a job. Now about 80 percent of these students are getting a job, and they are getting ones locally.

The college says this shows the economy is going back on the rise, and more jobs are becoming available. HGTC is changing with the times, since we've gotten more manufacturing announcements, the technical college is pushing toward more manufacturing-based majors.

When companies are looking into the area to relocate, they want to know there is a source to bring about more trained candidates for their jobs. HGTC wants to make sure it is offering what is available in the area.

