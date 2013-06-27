Darlington man charged with 5 counts of sexual conduct with a minor

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A 27-year-old Darlington man was arrested on June 14 and has since been charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor after an investigation involving suspected victims aged 5 to 8.



Tyrone Montgomery was arrested after a reported incident on West Washington Street in Hartsville, according to a news release from the Hartsville Police Department. An additional incident on Wilkes Circle was reported on June 17, and Montgomery was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.



Following forensic interviews of the suspected victims, ages 5 to 8, warrants were served on June 26 for three more counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of indecent exposure, officials state.



Montgomery is being held at the Darlington County Detention Center, and Hartsville Police are continuing to investigate the cases, the release states.

