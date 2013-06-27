No green laser complaints in summer season

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Green lasers wrought havoc on the Grand Strand last summer, causing trouble for aircraft overhead and visitors on the beach.

"It's pretty annoying," said Donald Bowles at Garden City Grocery. "When it hits you in the eyes it gets painful."

Horry County Council passed legislation last year banning the sale of powerful green lasers, and cracking down on people misusing them.

This summer, well into the tourist season, people who live and work along the beach say they haven't noticed any.

"We haven't heard any complaints," said Victoria Stillwell at Painter's Homemade Ice Cream. "Last year, I know they'd shine them right through the windows. Some guests complained cause it shined in their faces."

WMBF News checked with both Horry County and Myrtle Beach authorities to see if any complaints have been registered; both groups said they hadn't heard of any for the year.

"It's died down a lot," Bowles said. "I go down to the beach every night, I haven't seen one in months."

