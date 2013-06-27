Fallen power lines close Hwy 501 in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Portions of Highway 501 were closed for several hours Thursday evening in Marion County due to fallen power lines, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A NIXLE alert from the SCHP says the road is closed at Ebenezer Road where the power lines have fallen and crews are currently working to set up a detour.

The road was reopened shortly before 10 p.m.



Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.