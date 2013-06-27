Horry Co.'s Most Wanted face burglary, domestic violence charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Child support, burglary and domestic violent are three crimes that continue to plague Horry County even though the sheriff's office has placed several of their most wanted suspects behind bars this past week.

If you're signed up for the Horry County's Most Wanted mobile text alerts, you were one the first to know that several suspects were captured in the past few days. But thousands are still on the lam.

Charles Leverene Martin, 45, is wanted for his failure to pay child support. He is 5'8" tall and weighs 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to live on Highway 366 in Longs.

Candace Jean Lewis is wanted for her failure to pay child support and burglary. This 30-year-old white female is accused of going lot to lot to rob mobile homes in Conway last July.

She was arrested inside one of those home, but failed to show up to court.

Domestic violence suspect, 48-year-old Stephen Christopher Jackson, is wanted for failure to appear on that charge. When police responded to the domestic violence incident he was arrested for in North Myrtle Beach last year, they found out he was already wanted on domestic violence charges

Jackson was last known to live on South Ocean Boulevard.

If you've seen any of these wanted suspects, please call the Horry County Sheriff's Office with your information.

And if you want up-to-the-minute information on wanted and captured suspects, sign up for mobile text alerts by texting WANTED to 84300.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.