Woman shot by stray bullets in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) - A man has been arrested for a shooting in Laurinburg that police say injured a woman sitting on the couch in her home.

The bullets, Lt. Cliff Sessoms explains, were not intended to strike the woman sitting on the couch in her Tara Drive home in Laurinburg around 1:56 p.m. on June 22. Instead, the alleged shooter was aiming for a man walking on the side of the road when the shooter got out of a car driven by Danny Bostic Jr.

The man they were shooting at ran in between two homes to avoid the bullets that struck the woman in the arm, chest and neck. She was taken to a hospital and treated.

Officers arrested Danny Bostic Jr., the driver of the vehicle, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and accessory after the fact. He was booked in the Scotland County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond.

Officers are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Zabitosky at the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

