North Strand looks for source of loud 'boom'

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It shook, rattled and rolled - and though you didn't immediately know what it was, something on the North Strand certainly caused a scare.

Several Facebook fans reached out to WMBF News to find the source of a mysterious "boom" Thursday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Kim Burnette said, "OK news team...about 17 minutes ago there was a big boom in the north end...Little River, cherry Grove, Loris, Longs, Calabash, Barefoot, North Myrtle...what is it...houses shook and the sleeping were awakened..."

Just before that Christy Young questioned, "Was there an explosion in Longs/Little River/Calabash? We all felt and heard something. Shook our houses."

After several calls to law enforcement we were asking ourselves the same question, what was it?

The WMBF Storm Team confirmed there was not a thunderstorm in the area, so the shake rattle and roll was not caused by thunder.

Our next phone call was to the City of North Myrtle Beach, but city spokesman Pat Dowling put down the rumors of any type of explosion in the area. Instead, he suggested the sounds could be related to "touch and go" exercises the military were conducting at the North Myrtle Beach airport.

He also said the shaking was felt by him and others in City Hall, but they're not sure what it was either.

Finally, the Horry County Dispatch Office says they believe it was a sonic boom. One officer confirms he saw a military plane flying off the coast.

So what do you believe it was? Sound off on the WMBF News Facebook fan page and let us know what you think.

