Conway Police seek swindling suspect

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Police are looking for a man they say took money from two people promising to pressure wash their homes, but never returned.

According to police spokeswoman Catina Hipp, 45-year-old Eric Moultrie went to two Conway homes on June 24 asking for money to purchase the supplies to pressure wash the homes, but never returned to complete the job.

It is unknown exactly how much money he received from those residents. If you know where he might be, call Conway Police at 843-248-1790.

