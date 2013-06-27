Dead and emaciated animals found on Longs man's property

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man was arrested and charged with 23 counts of ill treatment of animals after officers removed 19 dogs, six chickens and three turkeys found in very poor living conditions on his property.

Horry County Police Department's Environmental Services Section responded to a property on Coney Dr. in Longs on June 18, in reference to a welfare check on several animals, according to a news release from HCPD. Officers found two dead dogs on the property, along with several dogs showing signs of emaciation.

Officers were unable to contact the property owner, 43-year-old John Patrick Grudzien, and returned the next day with a search warrant and pick up order for the animals, the release states. Nineteen dogs, six chickens, and three turkeys were removed from the property and examined by a veterinary technician.

Arrest warrants were signed and Grudzien turned himself into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday morning.

