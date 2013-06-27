Florence deputies find cocaine during traffic stop, 2 NY women arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two women from New York were arrested on Tuesday after deputies found over 22 pounds of "exceptionally pure" cocaine during a traffic stop in Florence County.

Specially-trained Florence County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered the powder cocaine and a quantity of cash during a consensual search of the vehicle, after a traffic stop on I-95, according to a news release from FCSO.

The cocaine and currency were found in a hydraulically-operated hidden compartment in the back of the vehicle, the release states. Deputies estimate the street value of the drugs at $1.5 million.

Deputies and agents with the DEA arrested 32-year-old Irene Barbosa from Bronx, New York, and 23-year-old Celia Vergara from Brooklyn; both women were charged with trafficking in cocaine, which carries a penalty of 3 to 10 years in prison. Barbosa and Vergara and being held in the Florence County Detention Center.

