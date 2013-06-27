Greenville EMS worker arrested by MBPD for sexual conduct

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Greenville County EMS worker was arrested Wednesday after a victim reported a sexual assault incident earlier this month, reports state.



Nathen Randal Davis, 35, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct after the alleged victim advised another woman of the sexual assault incident, and she contacted police on June 9, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Davis was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday evening, the arrest report states.

