Fire causes little damage to Hartsville's Sonoco Plant

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Sonoco Plant in Hartsville is reporting very minimal damage after a small fire overnight.

Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington told WMBF News the fire broke out at 10:56 p.m. in a winder, at the end of the paper machine. The paper machine is long with big wheels or barrels and the paper winds its way through.

Pennington said he was not present at the time the fire broke out, but returned immediately to Hartsville to survey the damage.

Manager of Corporate Communications Brian Risinger says the fire that broke out in the plant was extinguished within minutes, then fire crews continued their work to ensure there was "no potential of an addition flare-up," he said.

The Hartsville Fire Department worked jointly with the Sonoco on-site emergency teams to locate and put out the hot spots. The damage was mainly on the roof of the building, where Mr. Risinger says they cut to check for possible fire extension.

Though an employee initially reported a "substantial" fire that forced him and co-workers to flee to another station in the Raycom News Network, Mr. Risinger assures there were no injuries, no evacuations, and the production line was not up and running when the fire sparked.

He further explained that the production line was down for regular maintenance and a shift change was in progress.