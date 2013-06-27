FIRST ALERT: Lightning safety

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) –Severe weather awareness week continues across South Carolina in an effort to make sure you are ready for any type of severe weather you may encounter.
Lightning kills an average of 53 people in the United States every year and injures hundreds more. Do you know what to do to stay safe when a storm approaches?
You've probably heard it before: "when thunder roars, go indoors!" Although cheesy, this invaluable piece of advice could save your life. In fact, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the thunderstorm to be struck by lightning. There is no safe place outdoors when thunderstorms are in the area. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the only safe places to be when lightning threatens are in a substantial building or a hard-topped vehicle. Rain shelters, small sheds and open vehicles are not safe.
If you are caught outdoors when a storm approaches, you should avoid open fields and tops of hills. Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects- seeking shelter near a tall tree is the second leading cause of lightning casualties. If you are in a forest, stay near a lower stand of trees. Stay away from water, wet items and metal objects; water and metal are prime conductors of electricity. If you have outdoor activities planned, they should be canceled or postponed if you know a storm is approaching or if you see lightning or hear thunder.
If you are indoors when a storm approaches, stay off corded phones; cell phones and cordless phones are safe. Do not touch electrical equipment or cords and avoid plumbing. Do not wash your hands, take a shower, or come into any kind of contact with water. Stay away from doors and windows. If you have outdoor pets, it's important to bring them inside, especially dogs that are chained to trees or on metal chains.
After a storm passes, you should wait a minimum of 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder before going outside. Remember, "when thunder roars, go indoors!"
Make sure you have downloaded the WMBF First Alert Weather App to track spring and summer storms. The app can also be set to notify you when lightning is close by.
APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi
Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved
The National Weather Service will conduct a statewide tornado drill throughout South Carolina on Wednesday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service will conduct a statewide tornado drill throughout South Carolina on Wednesday morning.More >>
Two Myrtle Beach Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man who reportedly used a vehicle to strike a fellow officer in September of 2017 have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
Two Myrtle Beach Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man who reportedly used a vehicle to strike a fellow officer in September of 2017 have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
A Columbus County, N.C. man was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of an off-duty Lumberton police officer, according to a Robeson County trial court coordinator.More >>
A Columbus County, N.C. man was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of an off-duty Lumberton police officer, according to a Robeson County trial court coordinator.More >>
According to a post on its Facebook page, a two-toed sloth named Sid has recently taken up residence at Alligator Adventure.More >>
According to a post on its Facebook page, a two-toed sloth named Sid has recently taken up residence at Alligator Adventure.More >>
Police are investigating after a homeless man was found floating in a pond near a Socastee shopping center.More >>
Police are investigating after a homeless man was found floating in a pond near a Socastee shopping center.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
The head of the National Economic Council plans to resign, the White House has confirmed.More >>
The head of the National Economic Council plans to resign, the White House has confirmed.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
A Tony award-winning actress from Hawaii was critically injured Monday and her young daughter was killed in Brookley when a driver ran a red light, media outlets are reporting.More >>
A Tony award-winning actress from Hawaii was critically injured Monday and her young daughter was killed in Brookley when a driver ran a red light, media outlets are reporting.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
A state lawmaker is planning to introduce reparations for slavery following attempts by a group of lawmakers to call a constitutional convention to rewrite South Carolina's constitution.More >>
A state lawmaker is planning to introduce reparations for slavery following attempts by a group of lawmakers to call a constitutional convention to rewrite South Carolina's constitution.More >>