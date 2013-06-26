Widening of Highway 501 northbound set to begin

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – There are orange flags marking areas off of Highway 501 northbound, and equipment has been pulled out. Representatives with the South Carolina Department of Transportation say the widening of Highway 501 is ready to begin.

The Federal Highway Administration has approved the widening of Highway 501, and now they are getting the utility side out of the way before the bulk of the project can begin.

The multi-million dollar project will go out for bid in the next few weeks, and actual construction should begin in the next few months. The SCDOT doesn't want to begin the project until the majority of tourist season is over.

The utility work will last through the rest of the summer, but should not cause any lane closures. If there are, it will be overnight.

This progress is only in the northbound lanes, though, and there is still another half of Highway 501 that needs widening work.

Turns out, the northbound side of Highway 501 will cost $4.9 million, but the southbound side will cost about $7 million, according to the SCDOT. Right now, funds are lacking to complete the second half of the project.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.