Flames engulf Horry County home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters with Horry County Fire Rescue worked to extinguish a fire in an Horry County home Wednesday afternoon.

HCFR spokeswoman Leslie Yancey says the fire was reported in a single-family brick home on Highway 31, or Red Bluff Road, near the Red Bluff Boat Landing.

The home was fully involved with flames when fire crews arrived. The crews that remained on the scene to douse the flames say it appeared no one was home when the fire broke out.

The Loris Volunteer Fire Department responded as mutual aid. The cause of the fire was determined to be a lightning strike.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.