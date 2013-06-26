Rain chances continue into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The typical summertime weather pattern has taken hold of the forecast for the next several days.



High pressure is firmly anchored off the east coast, opening the door for southerly winds and an inflow of moisture and humidity. Combine the humidity with the warm temperatures and we will see afternoon rain chances each afternoon.

Through Friday, afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower 90s across the Pee Dee and the upper 80s along the Grand Strand. Each afternoon we can expect to see scattered showers and storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds being the primary threats. Most of the activity should die down shortly after sunset.

More of the same can be expected as we head into Saturday and Sunday with more afternoon showers and storms expected each day.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

