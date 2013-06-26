No charges filed in 14-month-old's drowning death

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 14-month-old boy was found dead in a pool, according to Horry County Police.

Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Kegler says police responded to a home on the 4500 block of Highway 90 around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Officers then found the body of a 14-month-old boy in the pool.

Kegler says the child died from an apparent drowning. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the child as Jayce Jones from Conway.

Kegler added that the death has been ruled accidental, and no charges will be filed.

