Foundation awards scholarships to soldier's children

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Tidewater Patriot Day Charity Golf Tournament has awarded two scholarships to the children of a solider killed in action.

US Army Staff Sergeant Nelson D. Trent was deployed to Afghanistan in May 2012 and died in December 2012 when his unit was attacked by an IED.

He is survived by his wife and fellow soldier April Trent, a 9-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter.

The golf tournament's committee, joined by Major Ed Pulido of the Folds of Honor Foundation, presented a scholarship to both children.

