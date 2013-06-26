Town of Surfside Beach approves 2013-2014 budget

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After three votes, the town council in Surfside Beach has approved a budget for the 2013-2014 fiscal year.

With one council member absent, it took three rounds of votes to approve a budget for Surfside Beach.

The first vote was 4-2. The second tied 3-3. The final vote approved the budget 5-1.

The approved budget showed expected expenditures of $8,831,593. The expected revenues are $8,653,536, nearly $200,000 less than the amount they expect to make.

The sources of that expected revenue include the Hospitality Fund, the Accommodations Tax Fund and the Local Accommodations Tax Fund.

Mayor Doug Samples says they considered a tax increase, but that failed. He claims this is the sixth year in a row the town will be spending more than it's bringing in. Council has worked hard to identify and cut unnecessary spending, but doesn't see any other solution to increase revenue through increasing taxes.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.